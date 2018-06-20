New York Mets

Fox Sports
Mets place Jason Vargas on DL night before scheduled start

by: AP Fox Sports 41s

NEW YORK (AP) Jason Vargas has been placed on the 10-day disabled list by the New York Mets with a strained calf a day before his scheduled start against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

