New York Mets

USA Today
0c179deb284b4e5bb0577c548ea8901a

Mets place Jason Vargas on DL night before scheduled start

by: @usatoday USA Today 14s

Jason Vargas has been placed on the 10-day disabled list by the New York Mets with a strained calf a day before his scheduled start against the Los Angeles Dodgers

Tweets