New York Mets

The New York Times
Merlin_140141460_40705ea5-a905-474c-82de-1b81fe429bcd-facebookjumbo

Dodgers 8, Mets 3: Jacob deGrom Blames Himself as the Mets Lose to the Dodgers in a Team Effort

by: DAVID WALDSTEIN NY Times 4m

On a night when deGrom did not pitch his usually dominant game, his body language, uncharacteristically, reflected frustration.

Tweets