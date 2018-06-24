New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets will use common-sense method to name Sunday starter
by: Zach Braziller — New York Post 53s
It will be like one of those Sunday morning men’s leagues. Whoever feels the best will get the ball. Jason Vargas, who had been scheduled to start for the Mets on Sunday, is headed to the 10-day
Tweets
-
RT @betsyhelfand: Wow. Peter Alonso just hit his third home run of the night. He's driven in seven and the 51s lead Reno 14-11.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Wow.I've watched this 600 times and my mouth still drops every time. https://t.co/RIarkzECgoBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @betsyhelfand: Wow. Peter Alonso just hit his third home run of the night. He's driven in seven and the 51s lead Reno 14-11.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Mets' Vargas goes on DL before Sunday start https://t.co/UBcn8uuZWBTV / Radio Network
-
RT @MiLB: BREAKING: #Mets No. 2 prospect Peter Alonso smacks his third homer of the game for @LasVegas51s.… https://t.co/W3Mag4DOKLBlogger / Podcaster
-
Now the #Rangers attention turns to the players who can help them next season https://t.co/bErSHInnmfBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets