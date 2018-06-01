New York Mets

Mets Minors
Peter-alonso-e1529842701442

MMN Recap: Alonso Hits Three Homers, Knocks in Seven

by: Ryan Kolakowski Mets Minors 5m

Las Vegas (32-42) 14, Reno (34-41) 11   Box ScoreJeff McNeil 2B: 1-3, 2B, RBI, BB, K, .407/.452/.556Peter Alonso 1B: 3-5, 3 HR, 7 RBI, 2 K, .333/.438/.704Patrick Kivlehan RF: 3-5,

Tweets