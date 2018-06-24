New York Mets

Rising Apple
977332834

Mets: Eventual Jeurys Familia trade won’t compare to 2016 Aroldis Chapman deal

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 1m

Much like the New York Yankees did in 2016, the New York Mets will trade their closer in the next few weeks. However, the trade of Jeurys Familia won't eve...

Tweets