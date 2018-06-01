New York Mets

Mets Merized

Nimmo Shows Off Ability to Hit Left-Handers Against Dodgers

by: Josh Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 2m

Brandon Nimmo has really started to hit left-handers better of late and he showcased it in front of Mets fans on Saturday night at Citi Field.The outfielder went 3-for-5 last night against the

Tweets