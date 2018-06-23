New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Cut

Vargas (calf) to DL; Blevins steps in to start

by: N/A MLB: Mets 23s

NEW YORK -- The day after one of his worst starts to date in a disappointing season, Jason Vargas was wrapping up his daily conditioning when, during a sprint, he felt a tweak in his right calf. Vargas spent the next few days nursing the injury, but...

Tweets