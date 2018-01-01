New York Mets

Mets prospect Peter Alonso crushed three homers Saturday for Vegas

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 16m

Mets No. 2 prospect Peter Alonso had himself a day for triple-A Las Vegas, hitting three home runs driving in seven runs in the 51s 14-11 win over the Reno Aces.

