New York Mets

Deadspin
Kwiu645a6jmssqwhdykc

Of Course The Mets' Attempt To Start A Reliever Blew Up In Their Faces

by: Lauren Theisen Deadspin 7m

In keeping with the 2018 trend led by the Tampa Bay Rays, the Mets eschewed a conventional starter and used an “opener” out of the bullpen this afternoon against the Dodgers. With starter Jason Vargas going to the DL, manager Mickey Callaway announced...

Tweets