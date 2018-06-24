New York Mets

Mets give Rosario break to work on approach

NEW YORK -- Displeased with their young shortstop's approach at the plate, the Mets are giving Amed Rosario a mental breather. Manager Mickey Callaway held Rosario out of Sunday's lineup against the Dodgers, and plans to bench him on Monday as well. The..

