New York Mets

Mets Minors
Luis-guillorme-e1523835016867

Guillorme Graduates Mets’ Top 30, Newton Enters

by: Sam Lebowitz Mets Minors 31s

With 45 days on the Mets' Major League roster, slick-fielding infielder Luis Guillorme has graduated from MLB Pipeline's ranking of the Mets' top 30 prospects. Guillorme, 23, has struggled at the

Tweets