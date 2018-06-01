New York Mets

Mets Merized
Kevin-plawecki-2

Game Recap: Seven Dodger Homers Bury Mets 8-7

by: Dilip Sridhar Mets Merized Online 7m

The New York Mets (31-44) were defeated by the Los Angeles Dodgers (41-35) by a score of 8-7 this afternoon at Citi Field for the team's sixth straight loss.The Dodgers clubbed seven home runs

Tweets