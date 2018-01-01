New York Mets
Mets allow Citi Field-record seven homers in 8-7, extra-inning loss to Dodgers
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 2m
Chris Flexen surrendered a solo homer to Justin Turner in the top of the 11th inning and the Dodgers completed a three-game sweep to hand the Mets their sixth straight loss, 8-7, on Sunday afternoon at Citi Field.
Tweets
-
Nimmo: “right now I’m hopeful I won’t have to take any time off.”Beat Writer / Columnist
-
No matter how you slice it today: Mets did not optimize their chances of winning. They should have held out Oswalt… https://t.co/BT4j09KcBOBeat Writer / Columnist
-
And today, we were beaten by one of them #LGM https://t.co/HpWW9U57MfBlogger / Podcaster
-
ICYMI yesterday, some notes on the #Phillies, #Braves, #SFGiants, and #Mets, including the latest player to hit New… https://t.co/wsCYozBVaxBlogger / Podcaster
-
Talked to Vargas for clarity. “We were waiting to see if we could wait to get it calmed down as much as possible… https://t.co/xZQROYDY1mBeat Writer / Columnist
-
That's because the bullpen got it out of the way early today. Oof #LGM https://t.co/JX87DvqPMxBlogger / Podcaster
