Mets allow Citi Field-record seven homers in 8-7, extra-inning loss to Dodgers

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 2m

Chris Flexen surrendered a solo homer to Justin Turner in the top of the 11th inning and the Dodgers completed a three-game sweep to hand the Mets their sixth straight loss, 8-7, on Sunday afternoon at Citi Field.

