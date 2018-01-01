New York Mets
Mets prospect Peter Alonso crushed three homers Saturday for Vegas
by: SNY — Yahoo Sports 5m
Mets No. 2 prospect Peter Alonso had himself a day for triple-A Las Vegas, hitting three home runs driving in seven runs in the 51s 14-11 win over the Reno Aces.
Nimmo: “right now I’m hopeful I won’t have to take any time off.”Beat Writer / Columnist
No matter how you slice it today: Mets did not optimize their chances of winning. They should have held out Oswalt… https://t.co/BT4j09KcBOBeat Writer / Columnist
And today, we were beaten by one of them #LGM https://t.co/HpWW9U57MfBlogger / Podcaster
ICYMI yesterday, some notes on the #Phillies, #Braves, #SFGiants, and #Mets, including the latest player to hit New… https://t.co/wsCYozBVaxBlogger / Podcaster
Talked to Vargas for clarity. “We were waiting to see if we could wait to get it calmed down as much as possible… https://t.co/xZQROYDY1mBeat Writer / Columnist
That's because the bullpen got it out of the way early today. Oof #LGM https://t.co/JX87DvqPMxBlogger / Podcaster
