New York Mets

North Jersey
636654657004050022-nimmo2

Brandon Nimmo exits Mets' loss to Dodgers after being hit on left pinky

by: Matt Ehalt, NorthJersey North Jersey 2h

Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo left Sunday's game after being hit with a pitch on his left pinky. X-rays were negative, but he'll undergo an MRI.

Tweets