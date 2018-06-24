New York Mets

Amed Rosario gets a couple game off, to be replaced by Jose Reyes | Newsday

by: Steven Marcus steven.marcus@newsday.com @newsdaymarcus Updated June 24, 2018 8:03 PM Newsday 1h

Manager Mickey Callaway said they’re going to “work on some things in his overall game.”

