New York Mets

Yahoo Sports

Dodgers dig long ball, hit 7 to beat Mets

by: Reuters Yahoo Sports 1h

Justin Turner capped a homer-happy Sunday afternoon for the Dodgers by hitting a solo shot in the 11th inning to lift Los Angeles to an 8-7 win over the New York Mets at Citi Field. Enrique Hernandez and Cody Bellinger hit two solo homers apiece for the..

Tweets