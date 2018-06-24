New York Mets

The Mets Police
Img_3512-e1427057694506-300x400

Are the Mets Bringing Back the Bullpen Cart?

by: Niko Goutakolis The Mets Police 4m

This is a very intriguing story, one that I will try to further investigate when I poke around the ballpark tomorrow. Brief history lesson, the Mets (and a lot of teams) used to have a bullpen cart back in the golden cart days of the 60’s and 70’s. The...

Tweets