New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Dodgers tie record with seven solo homers
by: AFP — Yahoo Sports 12m
Cody Bellinger and Kike Hernandez blasted two homers each as the Los Angeles Dodgers tied the record for most solo home runs by a team in a single game with an 8-7 win over the New York Mets. Justin Turner hit the Dodgers' seventh and final home run of...
Tweets
-
The Allonzo Trier shot chart from his last season at Arizona, from https://t.co/NNEyn60NK1. Trier has reportedly si… https://t.co/zAFZja5NLRBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @ewangs: There’s more than enough blame to go around the Mets ppl gotta chillBlogger / Podcaster
-
Please be aware of fraud on your credit cards--I just found out somebody used my CC to purchase over $2000 of merch… https://t.co/jqfn6HT7WjBeat Writer / Columnist
-
The pitch to Soto or Murphy debate is interesting One important factor Soto's K rate entering the day was one eve… https://t.co/j6rbMdnidoBeat Writer / Columnist
-
That's a hit against the Phillies shift that isn't the shift's fault. Phillies rank poor in shift defense, but you… https://t.co/qlc0WCjHMvBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Next time we'll bake him a cake.Kiké Hernández said the way Mets fans treated Chase Utley motivated him to homer twice. “I really don’t like the wa… https://t.co/sE5wZXosNOBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets