New York Mets

Yahoo Sports
Part-gty-982475300-1-1-0

Dodgers tie record with seven solo homers

by: AFP Yahoo Sports 12m

Cody Bellinger and Kike Hernandez blasted two homers each as the Los Angeles Dodgers tied the record for most solo home runs by a team in a single game with an 8-7 win over the New York Mets. Justin Turner hit the Dodgers' seventh and final home run of...

