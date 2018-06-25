New York Mets

BP Mets
Usatsi_10907321

Game recap June 24: In an alternate universe

by: Shawn Brody Baseball Prospectus: BP Mets 10s

Sure, it might seem like the Mets have lost six games in a row. It might feel like they havent held an opponent under five runs since June 18. Let me explain. Null and void.

Tweets