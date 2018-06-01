New York Mets

Mack's Mets
Columbia%252bpress%252brelease

Columbia 5 - Lexington 3

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 5m

LEXINGTON, KY –  Zac Grotz  hurled eight spectacular innings and Columbia blasted four homers en route to a 5-3 win over Lexington on...

Tweets