New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Scouting the Draft: Mets Take Carlos Cortes Again
by: Dilip Sridhar — Mets Minors 4m
Round 3, Pick 83 - Carlos Cortes, 2BHt: 5'8" Wt: 185 lb. DOB: 6/30/1997School: University of South CarolinaStats2018 - .265/.385/.500, 15 HR, 44 RBI, 15.5 BB%/11.5 SO%2017 -
Tweets
-
What could have been.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Noted this in Denver last week.... Sandy Alderson's Mets are way behind in MLB talent race https://t.co/kGBSGKxNbF via @nypostsportsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @RealCharlieWard: Game winner in 1992 vs Clemson! It was a great comeback game! I threw 4 interceptions but our defense stepped up an… https://t.co/3pkaqD6EuDBeat Writer / Columnist
-
With their twenty-seventh selection in the 2018 draft, the Mets selected Zachary Rheams, a shortstop from Texas. https://t.co/Jkh4CUcYTJBlogger / Podcaster
-
Looks like it would be an express route to Citi Field as well based on that Willets Point stop. #MetsGov. Cuomo is holding an event this morning to promote his plan to build a new AirTrain to LaGuardia Airport. Here'… https://t.co/EJSBqiHgPTBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Be at @CitiField on Saturday, July 7 as the first 25,000 fans in attendance will receive a @JdeGrom19 bobblehead co… https://t.co/CPKiIvkrHJOfficial Team Account
- More Mets Tweets