New York Mets

The Mets Police
Img_8120

Weirdo font Mets shirt

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3m

With some travel in the mix, seems like a good time to use all those pictures I took on Opening Day at the team store.  Here’s a weirdo font Mets shirt.  I am guessing this is for foreigners who don’t know better? Follow @metspolice Mets Police Morning...

Tweets