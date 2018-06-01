New York Mets

Mets 360
Ronny-mauricio

Mets Minors: Ronny Mauricio makes a stateside splash

by: David Groveman Mets 360 1m

As many people will know, the Mets signed Ronny Mauricio to the largest international bonus in club history. This bonus surpassed the one paid for former Uber Prospect, Amed Rosario. The switch hit…

Tweets