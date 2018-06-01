New York Mets
Talkin’ Mets: Rebuild or Retool?
by: Mike Silva — Mets Merized Online 2m
I am joined by Rich Mancuso of NY Sports Day. Rich talks about why the Mets need to remove Sandy Alderson immediately, how Omar Minaya can help, and which players are "keepers" on the roster.R
Tweets
-
Former Mets manager Bobby Valentine tells the Daily News they should trade Jacob deGrom, writes @CRedRojo… https://t.co/pNanhME4XFNewspaper / Magazine
-
Ty Bashlor is here. No corresponding move announced yet.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @SteveGelbs: Mets lineup Monday, June 25 vs. Pittsburgh Michael Conforto – CF José Bautista – RF Asdrúbal Cabrera – 2B Domini… https://t.co/gnU5XgDId7TV / Radio Network
-
Tim Peterson has been one of the few bright spots this season. Let's hope it continues #LGM https://t.co/xLmgq0ZeM1Blogger / Podcaster
-
Seth Lugo has a 0.90 ERA at Citi Field this year, the lowest home ERA in MLB (minimum 30 IP). He may need to be gr… https://t.co/365eBUn9RJMisc
-
