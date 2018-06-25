New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Nimmo day to day with right pinkie injury
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 4m
NEW YORK -- A day after he was hit by a pitch for the 12th time this season, Brandon Nimmo on Monday underwent an MRI on his right pinkie finger, which was negative. The Mets outfielder is listed as day to day. A burgeoning All-Star candidate, Nimmo was..
Tweets
-
#Pirates at #Mets, (J.Taillon vs S.Lugo) 7:10 pm ET, B-R Game Stat Sheet: https://t.co/ptg2WCjrbw #getreadyMisc
-
RT @andrewkeh: There are hundreds of thousands of soccer fans in Russia right now. They must all have a story to tell. Here's one,… https://t.co/D0uwpVNMTiBeat Writer / Columnist
-
And it’s all down hill from here for CragFYI: Juan Soto‘s nickname is Childish Bambino. That is all. Cc @cdgoldstein https://t.co/KHyaUcTMD7Blogger / Podcaster
-
LaVar Ball called him "the best two-guard in the draft." The video says otherwise https://t.co/SpWK878qkaBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MikeVorkunov: "He gets this generation. It’s a new game but at the same time he’s real." How David Fizdale has built relationship… https://t.co/Y6RjrorexFBeat Writer / Columnist
-
WATCH: Mets' David Wright takes batting practice at Citi Field https://t.co/77bjg5IGMkBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets