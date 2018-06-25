New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Cut

Nimmo day to day with right pinkie injury

by: N/A MLB: Mets 4m

NEW YORK -- A day after he was hit by a pitch for the 12th time this season, Brandon Nimmo on Monday underwent an MRI on his right pinkie finger, which was negative. The Mets outfielder is listed as day to day. A burgeoning All-Star candidate, Nimmo was..

Tweets