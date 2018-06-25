Mets roster moves | New York Mets

New York Mets

The New York Mets today announced that they have recalled righthanded pitcher Tyler Bashlor from Binghamton (AA) of the Eastern League and optioned RHP Chris Flexen to Las Vegas (AAA) of the Pacific Coast League. Bashlor will wear #49 and is active for...

