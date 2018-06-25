New York Mets

Brandon Nimmo, Mets outfielder, is day to day after hand was hit by pitch - NY Daily News

by: John Healy NY Daily News 3m

Brandon Nimmo was not in the lineup Monday after being hit by a pitch in his right hand the day before, but the Mets outfielder said he is “day to day” after an MRI on the hand came back negative.

