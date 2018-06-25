New York Mets

Newsday
Image

Tyler Bashlor called up to Mets as they add another arm to bullpen | Newsday

by: Laura Albanese laura.albanese@newsday.com @AlbaneseLaura Updated June 25, 2018 7:34 PM Newsday 3m

Mickey Callaway says “he has a plus-slider. I think he’s got some extra life to his fastball.”

Tweets