New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2018-06-25-at-8.11.57-pm

Blue Alternates or White Pinstripes?

by: Niko Goutakolis The Mets Police 3m

As some of you might know from Twitter, I’m an avid fan of Mets uniforms, and there have been plenty of oddities over the years. However, it’s safe to say that I like the Mets current uniform lineup. The home and road primary jerseys are fantastic, and...

Tweets