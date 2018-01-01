New York Mets

Metsblog
WATCH: Flores hits three-run homer as Mets rally in seventh

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 54s

Mets infielder Wilmer Flores hit a pinch-hit three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning of Monday's game against the Pirates to turn a 5-1 deficit into a one-run game.

