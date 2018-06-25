New York Mets

Bell, Polanco homer as Pirates beat Mets 6-4 to stop skid (Jun 25, 2018)

NEW YORK (AP) Josh Bell hit a two-run homer, Gregory Polanco also went deep and the Pittsburgh Pirates took advantage of some dreadful defense by the New York Mets to snap a five-game losing streak with a 6-4 victory Monday night.

