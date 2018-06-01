New York Mets

Morning Briefing: June’s Second Seven Game Losing Streak

by: John Flanigan Mets Merized Online 2m

Good morning Mets fans!Last night, the Mets (31-45) fell to the Pittsburgh Pirates (37-41) by the score of 6-4 at Citi Field. It marked the teams seventh straight loss, the second such streak

