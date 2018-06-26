New York Mets

Rising Apple
832118844-new-york-mets-v-new-york-yankees.jpg

New York Mets have a big decision with Juan Lagares and his future in Flushing

by: Justin Colombo Fansided: Rising Apple 10s

The New York Mets have to decide what they plan to do with Juan Lagares. Does he have a role on this team next season? The New York Mets need to figure out...

Tweets