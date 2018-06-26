New York Mets

BP Mets
Usatsi_10909433

Game Recap June 25: Yikes

by: Tyler Oringer Baseball Prospectus: BP Mets 8m

The score of the game may have been 6-4, but it really didnt feel all that close. Now, as I said before, the two-run difference does not tell the story of this contest. Yikes.

Tweets