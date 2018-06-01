New York Mets

Mets Minors
Mets Give Third-Rounder Carlos Cortes Overslot Bonus

by: Roberto Correa

According to Jim Callis of MLB.com, the New York Mets have officially signed third-round pick Carlos Cortes. Cortes will be receiving a $1,038,000 bonus; the 83rd overall pick had a value of $705,

