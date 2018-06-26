New York Mets
One Loss is Very Like Another
by: Greg Prince — Faith and Fear in Flushing 9m
Where it says the Dodgers beat the Mets, 8-7, replace with the Pirates beat the Mets, 6-4. Where it says sixth consecutive loss, replace with seventh. The details are here.
