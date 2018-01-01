New York Mets
Omar Minaya’s failure in international signings hurts club today
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 8m
We’re all trying to make sense of how the Mets are in the position that they are today. Everyone has their theories and one that refuses to die is that the farm system has been bad in the past, bad…
