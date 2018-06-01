New York Mets

Mets Merized

Roessler Working with Rosario to Clean Up Mechanics

by: Rob Piersall Mets Merized Online 7m

The last two games, the Mets have given infielder Amed Rosario a "mental break" to help clear his mind before starting again. He has hit to just a .530 OPS in the month of June.Rosario, 22, ov

Tweets