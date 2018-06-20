New York Mets

The Mets Police
20140511-082454-2

Would this Tom Seaver Reds Jersey be a good purchase?

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 25s

So would this be a cool purchase?  I went looking for Matt Harvey Reds jerseys as a potential goof, and saw this.  I do own one in GREEN but not Red.  Is it cool?  I think it might be super cool. Follow @metspolice Mickey Watch Watch: It’s “Easy to...

Tweets