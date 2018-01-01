New York Mets

The Score
Mets GM to take leave of absence for health reasons

by: Jonah Birenbaum The Score 1m

New York Mets general manager Sandy Alderson will take a leave of absence, effective immediately, to prioritize his health following a recurrence of cancer, club owner Jeff Wilpon announced Tuesday.In the interim, John Ricco, J.P. Ricciardi and Omar...

