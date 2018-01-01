New York Mets

Sporting News
Sandy-alderson_1i5jmgpjn754tzt6m1x49f1hu

Mets GM Sandy Alderson undergoing cancer treatment, taking leave of absence

by: Ejay.Zarett@performgroup.com (E.Jay Zarett) Sporting News 2s

Alderson told reporters at a press conference his “prognosis was good” but he may not return as New York’s general manager.

Tweets