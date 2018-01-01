New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
How will Mets' three-headed GM work?
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 1m
John Ricco, who is assuming decision-making duties along with J.P. Ricciardi and Omar Minaya, is ready to be the GM of the Mets.
Tweets
-
Jay Bruce won't return Friday Wright live BP 2nd straight day Syndergaard throws pen G. Bautista in, Guillorme out https://t.co/NwjAQYq3B1Beat Writer / Columnist
-
He took notice of all the teams that passed on him -- including the Rangers https://t.co/3I2Oe98JLFBlogger / Podcaster
-
As he takes his leave of absence, Sandy opened the door to the possibility he GM'd his last game: https://t.co/LW9amw128uBeat Writer / Columnist
-
#Pirates at #Mets, (C.Kuhl vs S.Matz) 7:10 pm ET, B-R Game Stat Sheet: https://t.co/cbtdHTkTrN #playballMisc
-
There is a pennant flag flying over CitiField due to what Sandy brought to the table...That is what I think of when… https://t.co/wDHJmBTyD5Beat Writer / Columnist
-
ian desmond to the mets, confirmedBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets