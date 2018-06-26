New York Mets

Daily News
Harper: New Met leadership must be more aggressive than Sandy Alderson has been in effort to rebuild team, even if top arms have to go - NY Daily News

by: John Harper NY Daily News 3m

The abrupt, stunning departure of Sandy Alderson from the Mets’ front office, due primarily to a recurrence of his cancer, is obviously sad on a personal level, but on a baseball level it makes for great intrigue as to how this franchise rescues itself...

