New York Mets

Metsblog
Cut

Mets snap seven-game skid, top Bucs, 4-3 in extras

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 2m

Wilmer Flores' RBI single in the 10th inning lifted the Mets to a 3-2 win over the Pirates and put an end to their seven-game losing streak on Tuesday night at Citi Field.

Tweets