Flores, Mets beat Bucs 4-3 in 10 innings to stop skid
by: @usatoday — USA Today 4m
Wilmer Flores singled home the winning run in the 10th inning and the New York Mets stopped their seven-game losing streak, beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 hours after general manager Sandy Alderson stepped down because his cancer has returned
