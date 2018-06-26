New York Mets

USA Today
Flores, Mets beat Bucs 4-3 in 10 innings to stop skid

2018-06-26

Wilmer Flores singled home the winning run in the 10th inning and the New York Mets stopped their seven-game losing streak, beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 hours after general manager Sandy Alderson stepped down because his cancer has returned

