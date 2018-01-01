New York Mets

Mets INF Wilmer Flores stays hot with walk-off hit, three RBI in Tuesday's win

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 2m

Mets INF Wilmer Flores drove in the Mets' first run and later hit a walk-off RBI single to lead his team to a 4-3 win over the Pirates on Tuesday night.

