New York Mets

North Jersey
636161348500654880-ax240-1fd8-9

A look back at Sandy Alderson's best moves as NY Mets GM, and the moves that flopped

by: Matt Ehalt, NorthJersey North Jersey 3m

Some moves worked, like trading for Yoenis Cespedes. Other flopped. Here's a look back at the best and worst moves made by Sandy Alderson as Mets GM.

Tweets