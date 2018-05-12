New York Mets

Reds' Matt Harvey gets trolled by Atlanta Braves' organist

by: Scott Gleeson USA Today 8m

The Atlanta Braves' organist strikes again. Matthew Kaminski made sure that Cincinnati Reds pitcher Matt Harvey got a proper greeting on Tuesday, playing "New York, New York" and "Party All the Time" for Harvey's walk-up songs.

